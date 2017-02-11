SirStan wrote:
So, was this:
(a) Entirely Dixon's fault, or
(b) All down to the ref
With so many choices it's hard to decide who to pin it on. Maybe option (c) is correct, we were utter gash.
I seem to remember a huge Catalan pack, including Willie Mason, run all over our forwards and Richie Mylor kicking us to death.
Did Rangi Chase Start last night's game injured ? He looked very slow and Cas definitely moved the ball around more after he was replaced.