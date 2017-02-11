WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - leigh

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:28 am
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 123
SirStan wrote:
So, was this:
(a) Entirely Dixon's fault, or
(b) All down to the ref

With so many choices it's hard to decide who to pin it on. Maybe option (c) is correct, we were utter gash.


I seem to remember a huge Catalan pack, including Willie Mason, run all over our forwards and Richie Mylor kicking us to death.

Did Rangi Chase Start last night's game injured ? He looked very slow and Cas definitely moved the ball around more after he was replaced.

Re: leigh

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:40 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5430
Location: east east hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Did Boudebza get another club?

A fully fit and well prepared Rovers 2016 would still have an edge on this years' squad IMO. Even the patched-up, cack preseason version almost had enough to dodge the drop.

We've got a fantastic squad by Championship standards but we'll have to strengthen further to have a good shot at home advantage in the MPG again or, even better, top 3 in the 8s (IMO). Let's not forget that until Leigh did it, there was a widespread assumption that a Championship team wouldn't gain promotion through the 8s, and even some of us said things like 'as long as we beat the four Championship teams, then...', as if it was almost a given. Leigh's promotion gives us greater hope, but also means that relegation-threatened SL teams won't be complacent.

Direction of travel is important though, and we do seem to have bounced after relegation. Maybe Widnes have run out of steam in SL and/or Leigh will hit the SL wall hard. Or somebody unexpected will have a stinker.

French john signed for a team in the French elite league
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: leigh

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:47 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1064
That 40-0 dry bumming we got at home last season from Catalans. Yes, 12-0 down in about 5 minutes and we hadn't even touched the ball. The whole team didn't turn up that night. Stewart pressed and tackled Bobby Blair into oblivion, Kelly sauntered around clueless, our forwards were trampled up the middle and Dixon got embarrassed by Jodie Broughton. It was one of the 3 worst performances of Dixon during the last 2 seasons, along with his horror show at Wembley and his pissssss take in the CC defeat to Oldham. More of the same on Sunday, please KD.

Widnes need creative halfbacks and quick, as do Leeds. Both will struggle until they recruit in this area or until respectively Joe Mellor and Jordan Lilley return.

Didn't French John go back to Lezignan from where he came originally? Loved that little guy.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
