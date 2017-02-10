teddypicker wrote: We drew to cas 16-16 early on last season with the following side:



Hull KR: Sio; Cockayne, Minns, Thornley, Mantellato; Blair, Kelly; Tilse, Lawler, Allgood, Horne, Clarkson, Greenwood.



Replacements: Mulhern, Donaldson, Green, Boudebza.



We have a better side playing this time round with a much better coach. Nothing to worry about against Leigh in the middle 8's espcially with 2 or 3 top end signings to come later in the year.

Did Boudebza get another club?A fully fit and well prepared Rovers 2016 would still have an edge on this years' squad IMO. Even the patched-up, cack preseason version almost had enough to dodge the drop.We've got a fantastic squad by Championship standards but we'll have to strengthen further to have a good shot at home advantage in the MPG again or, even better, top 3 in the 8s (IMO). Let's not forget that until Leigh did it, there was a widespread assumption that a Championship team wouldn't gain promotion through the 8s, and even some of us said things like 'as long as we beat the four Championship teams, then...', as if it was almost a given. Leigh's promotion gives us greater hope, but also means that relegation-threatened SL teams won't be complacent.Direction of travel is important though, and we do seem to have bounced after relegation. Maybe Widnes have run out of steam in SL and/or Leigh will hit the SL wall hard. Or somebody unexpected will have a stinker.