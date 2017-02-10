WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - leigh

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:35 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 364
Said on vt next week's game Leigh v Leeds will tell us more where Leigh are.leeds are another puzzle in that their 1-5 look great.bench looked weak but ferres to come back but probably a top half back and one more forward away from being top team again . Gives you a different perspective watching from our current position but enjoyed both games in different ways. But bigger picture is if we wish to get back up someone else has to go down and that's the reason I started the thread. Lots of rugby to be played just hope wakey spank Leicester on sunday

Re: leigh

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:44 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 364
moxi1 wrote:
Competitive in defeat we was....

That was a beating but tbf catalans looked very good first third of season apart from getting beat by thunder sharks they probably played the best rugby of anyone but injury screwed them.as iv said before teams were playing without 8/9/10/11 players apart from 1 or 2 teams. Those circumstances are unlikely to happen again

Re: leigh

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:46 pm
teddypicker
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 11, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 218
Location: Evidently Chickentown
We drew to cas 16-16 early on last season with the following side:

Hull KR: Sio; Cockayne, Minns, Thornley, Mantellato; Blair, Kelly; Tilse, Lawler, Allgood, Horne, Clarkson, Greenwood.

Replacements: Mulhern, Donaldson, Green, Boudebza.

We have a better side playing this time round with a much better coach. Nothing to worry about against Leigh in the middle 8's espcially with 2 or 3 top end signings to come later in the year.

Re: leigh

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:52 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 364
Still think kellys role in our relegation has been underplayed 12-0 up v Leigh and wheels fell off. Going to enjoy watching him stink up the sharks season but he was good in winning gold on track and bicycle

Re: leigh

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:53 pm
rover49
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2007 6:29 pm
Posts: 13161
Location: Hedon (sometimes), sometimes Premier Inn's
g_balls wrote:
Didn't Catalans beat us like 40 nil at home last year


We didn't touch the ball for 20 minutes, we were penalised out of it
'when my life is over, the thing which will have given me greatest pride is that I was first to plunge into the sea, swimming freely underwater without any connection to the terrestrial world'

Yves Le Prieur, the real inventor of the aqualung

Re: leigh

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:12 am
easthull4
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 12, 2008 2:06 pm
Posts: 423
g_balls wrote:
Didn't Catalans beat us like 40 nil at home last year

Yes but Dixon gave them 24 points on his own we don't have that burden to bear this year thank god

Re: leigh

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:30 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25245
fun time frankie wrote:
One Leigh fan said they had the best set of half backs in SL with these two plus Hampshire and Reynolds



Is peter kay a leigh fan?

leigh will be in the bottom 4, maybe even bottom. they'll win a few games at home but their pack is old and/or average, their half backs probably the worst combo in SL and their 3/4's and FB are bottom 2 SL/top 2 championship. With 2 or 3 injuries I can see them being very uncompetitive

They and widnes look to be the 2 worst squads at this stage and both will be bottom 4. Depends on whether they have any cap left to spend come the middle 8's but if I were a rovers fan I'd be confident that going into the middle 8's with a relatively fresh, injury free squad that my team would finish above those 2 plus the top 2 championship sides get the extra home game in the middle 8's which is a big bonus

Re: leigh

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:54 am
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8330
Location: 2017 City of Culture
g_balls wrote:
Didn't Catalans beat us like 40 nil at home last year

So, was this:
(a) Entirely Dixon's fault, or
(b) All down to the ref

With so many choices it's hard to decide who to pin it on. Maybe option (c) is correct, we were utter gash.

Re: leigh

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:55 am
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9656
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
teddypicker wrote:
We drew to cas 16-16 early on last season with the following side:

Hull KR: Sio; Cockayne, Minns, Thornley, Mantellato; Blair, Kelly; Tilse, Lawler, Allgood, Horne, Clarkson, Greenwood.

Replacements: Mulhern, Donaldson, Green, Boudebza.

We have a better side playing this time round with a much better coach. Nothing to worry about against Leigh in the middle 8's espcially with 2 or 3 top end signings to come later in the year.


Did Boudebza get another club?

A fully fit and well prepared Rovers 2016 would still have an edge on this years' squad IMO. Even the patched-up, cack preseason version almost had enough to dodge the drop.

We've got a fantastic squad by Championship standards but we'll have to strengthen further to have a good shot at home advantage in the MPG again or, even better, top 3 in the 8s (IMO). Let's not forget that until Leigh did it, there was a widespread assumption that a Championship team wouldn't gain promotion through the 8s, and even some of us said things like 'as long as we beat the four Championship teams, then...', as if it was almost a given. Leigh's promotion gives us greater hope, but also means that relegation-threatened SL teams won't be complacent.

Direction of travel is important though, and we do seem to have bounced after relegation. Maybe Widnes have run out of steam in SL and/or Leigh will hit the SL wall hard. Or somebody unexpected will have a stinker.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Jake the Peg, Mild Rover, moxi1, Rural Robin and 64 guests

