Said on vt next week's game Leigh v Leeds will tell us more where Leigh are.leeds are another puzzle in that their 1-5 look great.bench looked weak but ferres to come back but probably a top half back and one more forward away from being top team again . Gives you a different perspective watching from our current position but enjoyed both games in different ways. But bigger picture is if we wish to get back up someone else has to go down and that's the reason I started the thread. Lots of rugby to be played just hope wakey spank Leicester on sunday