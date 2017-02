They're an aged team in the pack, playing at this intensity every week will be to much. In the 8s, they could get away with it because they had been in training matches all season and then put everything in to them final 7 games, more so when playing SL teams. I would also say they're poor in the halves, 2 totally unproven players at this level.



We were a poor team last season, but we were competitive all the same. I can't remember us, even as the team going down taking a dry bumming like this.