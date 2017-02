Watching cas v Leigh and although it's very early days Leigh look very poor although maybe it's cas being that good?few puzzling signings by Leigh vea pelissier stewart are nothing special green has played decent mind.hock and tickle look spent. Leigh and Widnes looked nailed on bottom 2 on paper.sorry Atomic but you look a niggly poop house team and fully expect to see you in MPG not saying we will win it but that is how I see it