Agreed it was scrappy but I enjoyed seeing the ball given some air. Always like watching Cas, probably most rl fan's second team to follow.

Leigh showed some good signs and I think, as mentioned, they'll adjust to SL given time.

From a neutral's point of view, it was a better game to watch in terms of ball movement than Thursdays game.



I reckon Saints look a much stronger prospect this year going on Thursday's showing (unfortunately!). They look like

they're going to be tough to beat at the very least. Neither side on Thursday made me worry too much, but at the same time

I don't think we have the creativity to unlock the Saints defence. Even when Leeds slung it around, the Saints defence was too well

structured to get through. That said, I think our forwards are stronger this year and with the increased power in our pack, it might

open a few more gaps for players like Clark. COYW