ColD Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 4961

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club



atomic wrote: Riddy isn't fit Charlie..I don't see any other options available other than Hampshire.Kicking game will be compromised, but needs must.



Reynolds???

Seems to have goods wraps pre-season.



Expect us to stick with Ridyard TBH, hopefully he learned a lot from Friday - kicking the ball dead in goal is not a good option with the new 7 tackle rule - lacked composure generally as a team against Cas, the Half Backs are the pairing to help control the game better Reynolds???Seems to have goods wraps pre-season.Expect us to stick with Ridyard TBH, hopefully he learned a lot from Friday - kicking the ball dead in goal is not a good option with the new 7 tackle rule - lacked composure generally as a team against Cas, the Half Backs are the pairing to help control the game better Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Cokey

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 2069

Location: LEYTH

ColD wrote: Reynolds???

Seems to have goods wraps pre-season.



Expect us to stick with Ridyard TBH, hopefully he learned a lot from Friday - kicking the ball dead in goal is not a good option with the new 7 tackle rule - lacked composure generally as a team against Cas, the Half Backs are the pairing to help control the game better





Agreed Col, but if Riddy is not quite fit(which he didn't look it on Friday), Then I would be tempted to play Reynolds there. We need more power, and more work from the pack as well, and i have to say a couple of changes there wouldn't surprise me. It will be interesting to see what back line we go with. Agreed Col, but if Riddy is not quite fit(which he didn't look it on Friday), Then I would be tempted to play Reynolds there. We need more power, and more work from the pack as well, and i have to say a couple of changes there wouldn't surprise me. It will be interesting to see what back line we go with. You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx) DemonUK

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am

Posts: 16065

Location: Warrington



Website Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am16065Warrington Well with the injuries now stacking up (Hood broken ankle apparently) we will be lucky to have 17 fit in a few games time. Its all started to go t*ts up 2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!! caslad75

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am

Posts: 289

Location: derbyshire

Cokey wrote: Agreed Col, but if Riddy is not quite fit(which he didn't look it on Friday), Then I would be tempted to play Reynolds there. We need more power, and more work from the pack as well, and i have to say a couple of changes there wouldn't surprise me. It will be interesting to see what back line we go with.



Don't want to speak out of turn here, but I watched your halfbacks with interest on Friday and I would stick with that partnership. Ridyard wasn't fit, admitted, but the only way to get match fit is to play. Drinkwater will come out of his shell a little and then it should be a decent partnership as he can provide the bit of flair and Ridyard can direct a team. Ridyard made some mistakes with his kicking, but mainly due to the new laws and how to play them to the best advantage. You need an experienced head sometimes, and he could provide that calm and stability when needed. Look at Finn last year at Wakey, not the most dynamic of halfs, but his thinking and experience steadied them when they needed it. On the subject of Rocky Hampshire, I wouldn't be putting him in the halfs. 2 sets of coaching staff in SL cannot be wrong. Neither Wane or Powell see him as a half back, and we put a prop there instead of him, even though Rocky was fit. His best positions that we found were wing, then fullback. I can't comment too much on Reynolds as I didn't see enough of him when with us to form an opinion as to his best position/s. Good luck against Leeds, I'll be watching that with interest, I think it's gonna be a tight one. Don't want to speak out of turn here, but I watched your halfbacks with interest on Friday and I would stick with that partnership. Ridyard wasn't fit, admitted, but the only way to get match fit is to play. Drinkwater will come out of his shell a little and then it should be a decent partnership as he can provide the bit of flair and Ridyard can direct a team. Ridyard made some mistakes with his kicking, but mainly due to the new laws and how to play them to the best advantage. You need an experienced head sometimes, and he could provide that calm and stability when needed. Look at Finn last year at Wakey, not the most dynamic of halfs, but his thinking and experience steadied them when they needed it. On the subject of Rocky Hampshire, I wouldn't be putting him in the halfs. 2 sets of coaching staff in SL cannot be wrong. Neither Wane or Powell see him as a half back, and we put a prop there instead of him, even though Rocky was fit. His best positions that we found were wing, then fullback. I can't comment too much on Reynolds as I didn't see enough of him when with us to form an opinion as to his best position/s. Good luck against Leeds, I'll be watching that with interest, I think it's gonna be a tight one. Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1401

Location: In't Tap Room

caslad75 wrote: Don't want to speak out of turn here, but I watched your halfbacks with interest on Friday and I would stick with that partnership. Ridyard wasn't fit, admitted, but the only way to get match fit is to play. Drinkwater will come out of his shell a little and then it should be a decent partnership as he can provide the bit of flair and Ridyard can direct a team. Ridyard made some mistakes with his kicking, but mainly due to the new laws and how to play them to the best advantage. You need an experienced head sometimes, and he could provide that calm and stability when needed. Look at Finn last year at Wakey, not the most dynamic of halfs, but his thinking and experience steadied them when they needed it. On the subject of Rocky Hampshire, I wouldn't be putting him in the halfs. 2 sets of coaching staff in SL cannot be wrong. Neither Wane or Powell see him as a half back, and we put a prop there instead of him, even though Rocky was fit. His best positions that we found were wing, then fullback. I can't comment too much on Reynolds as I didn't see enough of him when with us to form an opinion as to his best position/s. Good luck against Leeds, I'll be watching that with interest, I think it's gonna be a tight one.



Good honest assessment. I also watched our halves very closely as well, calling on many years of experience and came to the same conclusions.



A) on Ridyard, he will be taken out of the firing line short term. He will not play on Friday. Ben Reynolds will partner Josh Drinkwater at 6 & 7.



B)Ryan Hampshire's positional play at full back was poor, he made defensive errors and is also far from reliable when peppered with the high ball. He is a young lad and he will learn but I suspect he also may be taken out of the firing line Friday. Mitch Brown will move to full back.



Good luck to you 'Caslad75' for the season. You have an impressive structure there. Good honest assessment. I also watched our halves very closely as well, calling on many years of experience and came to the same conclusions.A) on Ridyard, he will be taken out of the firing line short term. He will not play on Friday. Ben Reynolds will partner Josh Drinkwater at 6 & 7.B)Ryan Hampshire's positional play at full back was poor, he made defensive errors and is also far from reliable when peppered with the high ball. He is a young lad and he will learn but I suspect he also may be taken out of the firing line Friday. Mitch Brown will move to full back.Good luck to you 'Caslad75' for the season. You have an impressive structure there. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9144

Location: Deep in Leytherland

Without watching the whole game back again, I thought the majority of the kicks that went dead, were from Drinkwater, and not Ridyard? That said, Riddy looked 'off the pace' of the game - although the only way to get match fit for SL, is by playing SL. maurice

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm

Posts: 15770

Location: A rose between 2 thorns

Riddy missed the last 4 or 5 weeks of pre season, big gamble to throw him in unfit. I would flog him as if it was preseason and have him back v Saints, if Ben plays well then I fancy him to move to FB. Tonga/Crooks at centre it seems to be, the wild card is Stewart to 6 and go with the extra forward but that would mean Reynolds at FB imo Cokey

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 2069

Location: LEYTH

maurice wrote: Riddy missed the last 4 or 5 weeks of pre season , big gamble to throw him in unfit. I would flog him as if it was preseason and have him back v Saints, if Ben plays well then I fancy him to move to FB. Tonga/Crooks at centre it seems to be, the wild card is Stewart to 6 and go with the extra forward but that would mean Reynolds at FB imo



In that case, he should not have played then imo. In that case, he should not have played then imo. You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx) Cokey

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 2069

Location: LEYTH

Alan wrote: Without watching the whole game back again, I thought the majority of the kicks that went dead, were from Drinkwater, and not Ridyard? That said, Riddy looked 'off the pace' of the game - although the only way to get match fit for SL, is by playing SL.



Alan, the ball was kicked dead 3 times. 2 from Drinky, 1 from Riddy. to be fair 1 of those from Drinky,there was a good chance for Dawson to go for it and try and get something out of it,but he made no attempt whatsoever. Alan, the ball was kicked dead 3 times. 2 from Drinky, 1 from Riddy. to be fair 1 of those from Drinky,there was a good chance for Dawson to go for it and try and get something out of it,but he made no attempt whatsoever. You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx) atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2803

ColD wrote: Reynolds???

Seems to have goods wraps pre-season.



Expect us to stick with Ridyard TBH, hopefully he learned a lot from Friday - kicking the ball dead in goal is not a good option with the new 7 tackle rule - lacked composure generally as a team against Cas, the Half Backs are the pairing to help control the game better



