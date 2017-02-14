|
atomic wrote:
Riddy isn't fit Charlie..I don't see any other options available other than Hampshire.Kicking game will be compromised, but needs must.
Reynolds???
Seems to have goods wraps pre-season.
Expect us to stick with Ridyard TBH, hopefully he learned a lot from Friday - kicking the ball dead in goal is not a good option with the new 7 tackle rule - lacked composure generally as a team against Cas, the Half Backs are the pairing to help control the game better
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:17 am
ColD wrote:
Reynolds???
Seems to have goods wraps pre-season.
Expect us to stick with Ridyard TBH, hopefully he learned a lot from Friday - kicking the ball dead in goal is not a good option with the new 7 tackle rule - lacked composure generally as a team against Cas, the Half Backs are the pairing to help control the game better
Agreed Col, but if Riddy is not quite fit(which he didn't look it on Friday), Then I would be tempted to play Reynolds there. We need more power, and more work from the pack as well, and i have to say a couple of changes there wouldn't surprise me. It will be interesting to see what back line we go with.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:34 pm
Well with the injuries now stacking up (Hood broken ankle apparently) we will be lucky to have 17 fit in a few games time. Its all started to go t*ts up
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:49 pm
Cokey wrote:
Agreed Col, but if Riddy is not quite fit(which he didn't look it on Friday), Then I would be tempted to play Reynolds there. We need more power, and more work from the pack as well, and i have to say a couple of changes there wouldn't surprise me. It will be interesting to see what back line we go with.
Don't want to speak out of turn here, but I watched your halfbacks with interest on Friday and I would stick with that partnership. Ridyard wasn't fit, admitted, but the only way to get match fit is to play. Drinkwater will come out of his shell a little and then it should be a decent partnership as he can provide the bit of flair and Ridyard can direct a team. Ridyard made some mistakes with his kicking, but mainly due to the new laws and how to play them to the best advantage. You need an experienced head sometimes, and he could provide that calm and stability when needed. Look at Finn last year at Wakey, not the most dynamic of halfs, but his thinking and experience steadied them when they needed it. On the subject of Rocky Hampshire, I wouldn't be putting him in the halfs. 2 sets of coaching staff in SL cannot be wrong. Neither Wane or Powell see him as a half back, and we put a prop there instead of him, even though Rocky was fit. His best positions that we found were wing, then fullback. I can't comment too much on Reynolds as I didn't see enough of him when with us to form an opinion as to his best position/s. Good luck against Leeds, I'll be watching that with interest, I think it's gonna be a tight one.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:46 pm
caslad75 wrote:
Don't want to speak out of turn here, but I watched your halfbacks with interest on Friday and I would stick with that partnership. Ridyard wasn't fit, admitted, but the only way to get match fit is to play. Drinkwater will come out of his shell a little and then it should be a decent partnership as he can provide the bit of flair and Ridyard can direct a team. Ridyard made some mistakes with his kicking, but mainly due to the new laws and how to play them to the best advantage. You need an experienced head sometimes, and he could provide that calm and stability when needed. Look at Finn last year at Wakey, not the most dynamic of halfs, but his thinking and experience steadied them when they needed it. On the subject of Rocky Hampshire, I wouldn't be putting him in the halfs. 2 sets of coaching staff in SL cannot be wrong. Neither Wane or Powell see him as a half back, and we put a prop there instead of him, even though Rocky was fit. His best positions that we found were wing, then fullback. I can't comment too much on Reynolds as I didn't see enough of him when with us to form an opinion as to his best position/s. Good luck against Leeds, I'll be watching that with interest, I think it's gonna be a tight one.
Good honest assessment. I also watched our halves very closely as well, calling on many years of experience and came to the same conclusions.
A) on Ridyard, he will be taken out of the firing line short term. He will not play on Friday. Ben Reynolds will partner Josh Drinkwater at 6 & 7.
B)Ryan Hampshire's positional play at full back was poor, he made defensive errors and is also far from reliable when peppered with the high ball. He is a young lad and he will learn but I suspect he also may be taken out of the firing line Friday. Mitch Brown will move to full back.
Good luck to you 'Caslad75' for the season. You have an impressive structure there.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:21 pm
Without watching the whole game back again, I thought the majority of the kicks that went dead, were from Drinkwater, and not Ridyard? That said, Riddy looked 'off the pace' of the game - although the only way to get match fit for SL, is by playing SL.
