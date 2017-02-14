Cokey wrote: Agreed Col, but if Riddy is not quite fit(which he didn't look it on Friday), Then I would be tempted to play Reynolds there. We need more power, and more work from the pack as well, and i have to say a couple of changes there wouldn't surprise me. It will be interesting to see what back line we go with.

Don't want to speak out of turn here, but I watched your halfbacks with interest on Friday and I would stick with that partnership. Ridyard wasn't fit, admitted, but the only way to get match fit is to play. Drinkwater will come out of his shell a little and then it should be a decent partnership as he can provide the bit of flair and Ridyard can direct a team. Ridyard made some mistakes with his kicking, but mainly due to the new laws and how to play them to the best advantage. You need an experienced head sometimes, and he could provide that calm and stability when needed. Look at Finn last year at Wakey, not the most dynamic of halfs, but his thinking and experience steadied them when they needed it. On the subject of Rocky Hampshire, I wouldn't be putting him in the halfs. 2 sets of coaching staff in SL cannot be wrong. Neither Wane or Powell see him as a half back, and we put a prop there instead of him, even though Rocky was fit. His best positions that we found were wing, then fullback. I can't comment too much on Reynolds as I didn't see enough of him when with us to form an opinion as to his best position/s. Good luck against Leeds, I'll be watching that with interest, I think it's gonna be a tight one.