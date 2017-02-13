WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody on line for the game

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:25 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1398
Location: In't Tap Room
Brown is not a SL centre for me, he will get exploited by teams more so as the season progresses.

Willie Tonga is a centre of proven calibre who oozes class. The problem he has presented to the coaching team is that the number of Leigh games where he has declared himself 100% fit can be counted on one hand, twice.

Maybe it is in his head?

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:39 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2056
Location: LEYTH
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Brown is not a SL centre for me, he will get exploited by teams more so as the season progresses.

Willie Tonga is a centre of proven calibre who oozes class. The problem he has presented to the coaching team is that the number of Leigh games where he has declared himself 100% fit can be counted on one hand, twice.

Maybe it is in his head?


Harold,I agree with that,and think he just might feature on Friday.I also think we should be looking at Curtis Naughton to make an appearance too. Atalea Vea has just not impressed at all and there are 4 players i could choose from before him.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:40 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11076
Location: blackpool tower circus
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Brown is not a SL centre for me, he will get exploited by teams more so as the season progresses.

Willie Tonga is a centre of proven calibre who oozes class. The problem he has presented to the coaching team is that the number of Leigh games where he has declared himself 100% fit can be counted on one hand, twice.

Maybe it is in his head?

Harold, for me Brown would be full back,I would put Hampshire at 6 , though maybe not this week :wink: ,bring Higham,Hopkins and maybe Maria or Acton in,I think Fridays game is Definatly winnable ,it will be extremely hard but it is there for the taking.Charlie knows.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:42 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11076
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Harold,I agree with that,and think he just might feature on Friday.I also think we should be looking at Curtis Naughton to make an appearance too. Atalea Vea has just not impressed at all and there are 4 players i could choose from before him.

Yea, but what would Harpo say?

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:55 pm
WYSIWYG User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 596
I expected Cas to put 30 or 40 points past Leigh. They will be in the top 4 challenging for honours this season. Leigh have signed 11 new players so it is going to take several games before Jukes knows his best team and then it has to gel as a team.

Hock had an excellent game and Green looks a very good prospect. Stewart, Drinkwater and Higson had solid games but Hampshire doesn't look like a full back to me. Maybe give Mitch Brown a run out there see how he goes.

Was pleased to see Leigh rally in the 2nd half - only 18 - 16 - which shows that fitness isn't going to be a problem. All in all we are in for an exciting season although I expect Leigh to be in the Middle 8s.

We can only expect this season to be one of consolidation and growth. Doubt we will give our place in SL away to any challenging promotion hopefuls. Well done Leigh.
Ronnie and Reggie - We don't like Norfern "Numpty" Geezers with flat caps and we HATE whippets.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2056
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
Yea, but what would Harpo say?



He would just give you a cup of tea Ian. :D


Image
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:35 pm
Bartholemew Smythe User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12828
Location: Somewhere
kirkhall wrote:
Why pick on a bloke who wasn't even playing? Mitch Brown should have his bottom smacked for coming out of the defence line, he did it pre-season and was told about it ! I'm getting tired of defending Tonga on here, it is frustrating he's had injuries however, when he's played he's shown his pedigree! He was concussed against Dewsbury in the process of making a low tackle, that's no reason to get shut of him! Perhaps we should consider getting shut of McNally, after all he didn't play a single league game last season and only appeared in the 8s! now, he's injured again :roll: James Clare, he too might become 'injury prone' lets shed him too!! :shock:
I'm talking c..p of course, perhaps you might consider your views too?

Well said.
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:26 pm
ant7t2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2015 12:16 pm
Posts: 704
Hock my Leigh MoM.

We missed Mickey.

Riddy didn't look fit.

Drinkwater class.

We can score points.

Need to get used to SL speed and intensity week in week out.

Top 8 a huge ask - and task!

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:28 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2802
Paul McShane (Castleford) - Grade B Dangerous Throw (EGP available)..
Eloi Pelissier (Leigh) - Dangerous Contact- caution issued.
Image

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:49 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2802
charlie caroli wrote:
Harold, for me Brown would be full back,I would put Hampshire at 6 , though maybe not this week :wink: ,bring Higham,Hopkins and maybe Maria or Acton in,I think Fridays game is Definatly winnable ,it will be extremely hard but it is there for the taking.Charlie knows.


Riddy isn't fit Charlie..I don't see any other options available other than Hampshire.Kicking game will be compromised, but needs must.
Image
