I expected Cas to put 30 or 40 points past Leigh. They will be in the top 4 challenging for honours this season. Leigh have signed 11 new players so it is going to take several games before Jukes knows his best team and then it has to gel as a team.



Hock had an excellent game and Green looks a very good prospect. Stewart, Drinkwater and Higson had solid games but Hampshire doesn't look like a full back to me. Maybe give Mitch Brown a run out there see how he goes.



Was pleased to see Leigh rally in the 2nd half - only 18 - 16 - which shows that fitness isn't going to be a problem. All in all we are in for an exciting season although I expect Leigh to be in the Middle 8s.



We can only expect this season to be one of consolidation and growth. Doubt we will give our place in SL away to any challenging promotion hopefuls. Well done Leigh.