Brown is not a SL centre for me, he will get exploited by teams more so as the season progresses.
Willie Tonga is a centre of proven calibre who oozes class. The problem he has presented to the coaching team is that the number of Leigh games where he has declared himself 100% fit can be counted on one hand, twice.
Maybe it is in his head?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:39 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Harold,I agree with that,and think he just might feature on Friday.I also think we should be looking at Curtis Naughton to make an appearance too. Atalea Vea has just not impressed at all and there are 4 players i could choose from before him.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:40 pm
Harold, for me Brown would be full back,I would put Hampshire at 6 , though maybe not this week
,bring Higham,Hopkins and maybe Maria or Acton in,I think Fridays game is Definatly winnable ,it will be extremely hard but it is there for the taking.Charlie knows.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:42 pm
Cokey wrote:
Harold,I agree with that,and think he just might feature on Friday.I also think we should be looking at Curtis Naughton to make an appearance too. Atalea Vea has just not impressed at all and there are 4 players i could choose from before him.
Yea, but what would Harpo say?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:55 pm
I expected Cas to put 30 or 40 points past Leigh. They will be in the top 4 challenging for honours this season. Leigh have signed 11 new players so it is going to take several games before Jukes knows his best team and then it has to gel as a team.
Hock had an excellent game and Green looks a very good prospect. Stewart, Drinkwater and Higson had solid games but Hampshire doesn't look like a full back to me. Maybe give Mitch Brown a run out there see how he goes.
Was pleased to see Leigh rally in the 2nd half - only 18 - 16 - which shows that fitness isn't going to be a problem. All in all we are in for an exciting season although I expect Leigh to be in the Middle 8s.
We can only expect this season to be one of consolidation and growth. Doubt we will give our place in SL away to any challenging promotion hopefuls. Well done Leigh.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:10 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
charlie caroli wrote:
Yea, but what would Harpo say?
He would just give you a cup of tea Ian.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:35 pm
kirkhall wrote:
Why pick on a bloke who wasn't even playing? Mitch Brown should have his bottom smacked for coming out of the defence line, he did it pre-season and was told about it ! I'm getting tired of defending Tonga on here, it is frustrating he's had injuries however, when he's played he's shown his pedigree! He was concussed against Dewsbury in the process of making a low tackle, that's no reason to get shut of him! Perhaps we should consider getting shut of McNally, after all he didn't play a single league game last season and only appeared in the 8s! now, he's injured again
James Clare, he too might become 'injury prone' lets shed him too!!
I'm talking c..p of course, perhaps you might consider your views too?
Well said.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:26 pm
Hock my Leigh MoM.
We missed Mickey.
Riddy didn't look fit.
Drinkwater class.
We can score points.
Need to get used to SL speed and intensity week in week out.
Top 8 a huge ask - and task!
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:28 pm
Paul McShane (Castleford) - Grade B Dangerous Throw (EGP available)..
Eloi Pelissier (Leigh) - Dangerous Contact- caution issued.
