Cokey
Free-scoring winger
chris 35 wrote:
Was waiting for someone to mention the Matty Dawson incident. He seemed to just freeze. It definitely looked a scoreable chance on TV.
Quite right chris,he made no attempt to go for it.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:38 pm
I think Darryl had done his homework and exposed some bad defensive habits from the players that stepped up. Whilst it was entertaining last year to see Higson big hitting the centres Cas simply made him look a mug when he pushed in too quick, players like gale will just fire it out to the winger or kick into the gap left behind.
They also targeted ridys left shoulder
I think we've got to give brown a shot at FB it was his preferred position in the NRL, be good to get Micky back, and I would definitely bring Hopkins in.
On another note I'd give Tonga 4 weeks and if he can't play he's got to go.
In the positives I thought Green, Hock and Crooks went well, and with a bit more go forward Drinkwater would've been hard to handle.
Nowhere near the end of the world, we need to start working on what's between the players ears now, in this league effort will only take you so far, being smarter will win us games.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:10 pm
Tonga is fully fit. A bit harsh saying get rid if the coach doesn't pick him!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:39 pm
For reasons beyond Bongser's control, he only got to see the last twenty minutes or so of the match. Whilst the game was by that point well beyond Leythe, he saw mainly positives in those minutes (and all of Leigh's points). Rest of game to be seen later in the week.
Must ask one question: how long did Gaz Hock spend on the pitch? He obviously started and finished it and Bongser thought, towards the hooter, how fit and fresh he looked compared to some previous outings against higher SL teams. If he did an hour or more then that is a real plus point judging by some of the praise posted above regarding his general performance. Charlie will know
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:33 pm
atomic wrote:
Very clear game plan from Cas,give Ridyard no time on the ball..He was a little lost tonight,as was Juksey..Good learning curve,AJ man of the match for Leigh.Regroup and we go again.
Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:45 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
redex113 wrote:
Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?
Are you that thin bloke(avatar) with a ring piece over your head?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:58 pm
davo1979 wrote:
I think Darryl had done his homework and exposed some bad defensive habits from the players that stepped up. Whilst it was entertaining last year to see Higson big hitting the centres Cas simply made him look a mug when he pushed in too quick, players like gale will just fire it out to the winger or kick into the gap left behind.
They also targeted ridys left shoulder
I think we've got to give brown a shot at FB it was his preferred position in the NRL, be good to get Micky back, and I would definitely bring Hopkins in.
On another note I'd give Tonga 4 weeks and if he can't play he's got to go.
In the positives I thought Green, Hock and Crooks went well, and with a bit more go forward Drinkwater would've been hard to handle.
Nowhere near the end of the world, we need to start working on what's between the players ears now, in this league effort will only take you so far, being smarter will win us games.
It wasn't our defence that lost us the game , it was our attack , we failed to exploit our better field position in the 1 st 18 minutes , we should have been a couple of tries up before Cas scored , and as a result of that the fatigue difference wouldn't have been as apparent
Poor kicking and poor pressure
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:06 pm
redex113 wrote:
Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?
No, but is your head coach a 'hideous blob with massive headphones on his big fat head' ?
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:16 am
[quote="redex113"]Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?[/quote]
He sure is, the same fat bloke who ran the length of the field against Huddersfield and generally made a monkey of them!
He has had no pre-match minutes that was his first outing of the season and he's a far more intelligent footballer than anything you have!
Six players played with Ridyard for the first time on Friday and it showed, we are a new squad and will prove to be a good team. Good luck to Saints at cas, I'll be watching!
