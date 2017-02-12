I think Darryl had done his homework and exposed some bad defensive habits from the players that stepped up. Whilst it was entertaining last year to see Higson big hitting the centres Cas simply made him look a mug when he pushed in too quick, players like gale will just fire it out to the winger or kick into the gap left behind.

They also targeted ridys left shoulder

I think we've got to give brown a shot at FB it was his preferred position in the NRL, be good to get Micky back, and I would definitely bring Hopkins in.

On another note I'd give Tonga 4 weeks and if he can't play he's got to go.

In the positives I thought Green, Hock and Crooks went well, and with a bit more go forward Drinkwater would've been hard to handle.

Nowhere near the end of the world, we need to start working on what's between the players ears now, in this league effort will only take you so far, being smarter will win us games.