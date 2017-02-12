WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:52 am
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2044
Location: LEYTH
chris 35 wrote:
Was waiting for someone to mention the Matty Dawson incident. He seemed to just freeze. It definitely looked a scoreable chance on TV.


Quite right chris,he made no attempt to go for it.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:38 pm
davo1979
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm
Posts: 771
Location: West Stand
I think Darryl had done his homework and exposed some bad defensive habits from the players that stepped up. Whilst it was entertaining last year to see Higson big hitting the centres Cas simply made him look a mug when he pushed in too quick, players like gale will just fire it out to the winger or kick into the gap left behind.
They also targeted ridys left shoulder
I think we've got to give brown a shot at FB it was his preferred position in the NRL, be good to get Micky back, and I would definitely bring Hopkins in.
On another note I'd give Tonga 4 weeks and if he can't play he's got to go.
In the positives I thought Green, Hock and Crooks went well, and with a bit more go forward Drinkwater would've been hard to handle.
Nowhere near the end of the world, we need to start working on what's between the players ears now, in this league effort will only take you so far, being smarter will win us games.
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:10 pm
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2330
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Tonga is fully fit. A bit harsh saying get rid if the coach doesn't pick him!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:39 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 857
For reasons beyond Bongser's control, he only got to see the last twenty minutes or so of the match. Whilst the game was by that point well beyond Leythe, he saw mainly positives in those minutes (and all of Leigh's points). Rest of game to be seen later in the week.

Must ask one question: how long did Gaz Hock spend on the pitch? He obviously started and finished it and Bongser thought, towards the hooter, how fit and fresh he looked compared to some previous outings against higher SL teams. If he did an hour or more then that is a real plus point judging by some of the praise posted above regarding his general performance. Charlie will know :thumb:

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:33 pm
redex113
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 539
atomic wrote:
Very clear game plan from Cas,give Ridyard no time on the ball..He was a little lost tonight,as was Juksey..Good learning curve,AJ man of the match for Leigh.Regroup and we go again.


Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:45 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2044
Location: LEYTH
redex113 wrote:
Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?



Are you that thin bloke(avatar) with a ring piece over your head? :P
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:58 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 879
davo1979 wrote:
I think Darryl had done his homework and exposed some bad defensive habits from the players that stepped up. Whilst it was entertaining last year to see Higson big hitting the centres Cas simply made him look a mug when he pushed in too quick, players like gale will just fire it out to the winger or kick into the gap left behind.
They also targeted ridys left shoulder
I think we've got to give brown a shot at FB it was his preferred position in the NRL, be good to get Micky back, and I would definitely bring Hopkins in.
On another note I'd give Tonga 4 weeks and if he can't play he's got to go.
In the positives I thought Green, Hock and Crooks went well, and with a bit more go forward Drinkwater would've been hard to handle.
Nowhere near the end of the world, we need to start working on what's between the players ears now, in this league effort will only take you so far, being smarter will win us games.


It wasn't our defence that lost us the game , it was our attack , we failed to exploit our better field position in the 1 st 18 minutes , we should have been a couple of tries up before Cas scored , and as a result of that the fatigue difference wouldn't have been as apparent

Poor kicking and poor pressure
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:06 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5660
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
redex113 wrote:
Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?



No, but is your head coach a 'hideous blob with massive headphones on his big fat head' ?
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:16 am
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1232
Location: Near Leyth
[quote="redex113"]Is Ridyard that fat bloke with the number six shirt on?[/quote]
He sure is, the same fat bloke who ran the length of the field against Huddersfield and generally made a monkey of them!
He has had no pre-match minutes that was his first outing of the season and he's a far more intelligent footballer than anything you have!
Six players played with Ridyard for the first time on Friday and it showed, we are a new squad and will prove to be a good team. Good luck to Saints at cas, I'll be watching!
