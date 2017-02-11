The run of fixtures are perfect for us. We could play to the very last round to get up to speed and we will still not be going to Castleford and taking the points this year. It is time to lower the expectation levels a notch. There are still plenty of fixtures where we are extremely capable and perhaps fancied of picking up points and they come further in the campaign. By then we will have learned and be more hardened to this level.



Castleford were superb in flashes and not many will come away with a victory in their own back yard including our Trinity supporting friend.



I would be inclined however to mix it up a little. Brown needs to move to full back, and I want to see Hampshire's elusiveness in the halves as Riddy is clearley not fit. Hopkins in for Vea and yes time to put Acton on the bench, who I do believe is playing for Sheffield tommorrow.



It is okay putting in defensive players and tackling your hearts out but to win Rugby League matches you have to also hit the line and score tries.



Over all Friday night was not the end of the world. MOM for Leigh ? Josh Drinkwater. He was pivotal in what we did well. A good scrum half and not out of place at this level.



We are not SL top 8, but if we remain relatively injury free we will not be going down either and that would be job done this year.