Derek, Harpo Marx talks more sense than thee Leyth to finish in the Top 8 Frank Blackburn hair will grow back before that.Charlie knows.
In that case Ian,Harpo shall make a return to my avatar.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead. If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice? Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx ) I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx ) "Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx ) Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx ) If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am Posts: 234 Location: always a leyther
Fixture planners done us no favours. The fear is that after an horrendous start we have nil points after 4 games and even worse several team members sat in the stand bashed and broken for the next set of games. We are already then chasing our tails Club felt the need to seek to bring in a conditioner. Presumably thought was some of the senior lads maybe needed redefining and the younger lads Hopkins/Acton a move up to the next level in order to compete We signed the Aussie lad "to play long minutes". Someone posted Saints and Leeds have small packs, hardly as we will see at LSV shortly. We need that power and stamina to keep us in the games. We will score tries. Jukes said that we made poor errors and bench did not have any impact. Hansen mainly and Hock looked to be able to compete but not for the duration.Stewart made 32 tackles. We have a lot to fix. Bring on the Rhinos.
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.