Fixture planners done us no favours.

The fear is that after an horrendous start we have nil points after 4 games and even worse several team members sat in the stand bashed and broken for the next set of games. We are already then chasing our tails

Club felt the need to seek to bring in a conditioner. Presumably thought was some of the senior lads maybe needed redefining and the younger lads Hopkins/Acton a move up to the next level in order to compete We signed the Aussie lad "to play long minutes". Someone posted Saints and Leeds have small packs, hardly as we will see at LSV shortly. We need that power and stamina to keep us in the games. We will score tries.

Jukes said that we made poor errors and bench did not have any impact. Hansen mainly and Hock looked to be able to compete but not for the duration.Stewart made 32 tackles.

We have a lot to fix. Bring on the Rhinos.