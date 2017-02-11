WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody on line for the game

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:13 pm
Common sense post.. :thumb:We are use too hinderance.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:26 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek, Harpo Marx talks more sense than thee :lol: :lol: Leyth to finish in the Top 8 :wink: Frank Blackburn hair will grow back before that.Charlie knows.



In that case Ian,Harpo shall make a return to my avatar. :thumb:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:44 pm
Fixture planners done us no favours.
The fear is that after an horrendous start we have nil points after 4 games and even worse several team members sat in the stand bashed and broken for the next set of games. We are already then chasing our tails
Club felt the need to seek to bring in a conditioner. Presumably thought was some of the senior lads maybe needed redefining and the younger lads Hopkins/Acton a move up to the next level in order to compete We signed the Aussie lad "to play long minutes". Someone posted Saints and Leeds have small packs, hardly as we will see at LSV shortly. We need that power and stamina to keep us in the games. We will score tries.
Jukes said that we made poor errors and bench did not have any impact. Hansen mainly and Hock looked to be able to compete but not for the duration.Stewart made 32 tackles.
We have a lot to fix. Bring on the Rhinos.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:18 pm
Wire lost to Catalans with Hilly missing,probably the best pack on paper.Long way to go.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:48 pm
Well I thought Riddy wasn't at his best.

We should bring back Acton Higham and Hopkins imo.

Move Mitch Brown to fullback

Rocky on the wing Reynolds at stand off.

We can beat Leeds.

Oh and Maria on the bench for Vea.
Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, frank1, glee, hezza1969, kirkhall, Morvan, never a dull moment, propforward 2338, Vancouver Leyther and 166 guests

