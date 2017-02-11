WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody on line for the game

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:03 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2028
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
The new rules we seem to be missing.Drinky was kicking old school rules,when simply just keep hold of it, is the answer.



Yes,our kicking game was poor. We will put that right next week.On the last tackle you need to choose the right option,we chose the wrong decision too often. I don't think keeping hold of it on the last tackle is the answer either.Maybe a grubber kick inside the 10m, or further away, do an up n under, but make sure it's not too near the try line,or alternatively,kick it into touch and grab a breather if necessary.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:07 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4929
Location: lowton
princeofwales wrote:
Hock's go forward was excellent last night, especially during his second spell. Stewart went well too. For me the problem was that too many players looked exhausted after 15 minutes. I wonder if this can be put down to adrenaline more than lack of fitness. Evidenced by the way our "escape" sets from within our own 20m were often not gaining more than 30m, however Cas regularly making 50+. Castlefords interchanges were superb too and we couldn't live with their bench. There will be more than a couple of sides who'll lose by more than 28 at Cas this year, they look an excellent side. Onwards and upwards.



pretty much spot on that's why cas went for goal just before half time because they knew on restart they could go 70 enters in the next six which they did and scored
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:15 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2028
Location: LEYTH
mr. chairman wrote:
pretty much spot on that's why cas went for goal just before half time because they knew on restart they could go 70 enters in the next six which they did and scored


They went for goal to ensure that Leigh had to score 4 times, which was pretty much out of reach,Irrespective of going 70 meters to score again.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:50 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 281
Location: derbyshire
Cokey wrote:
They went for goal to ensure that Leigh had to score 4 times, which was pretty much out of reach,Irrespective of going 70 meters to score again.


Correct Cokey. It made it a 4 score game, no other reason. If anyone thinks that Gale was saying 'we'll take these 2 because we know we'll go 70 metres and score from the restart' then they need to give their head a shake! The thinking would have been 'take the 2, make it a 4 score game, complete our next set and go into the sheds 4 scores up'. I think a select few of your own fans are being a little harsh. If I was a Leigh supporter I would be taking more positives than negatives from the game. Hock looked strong, Hanson his usual solid self, Stewart has a lot more in him when the team gels more, halfbacks that are prepared to move the ball about, Higson ran the ball back strong (but looked like he struggled with the mentality side of standing behind his own sticks more than he's used to) and Higham still to come back in to give more direction around the ruck. This season is a learning curve and Jukes will learn more every week. I am 99.9% certain that you will retain SL status and be a lot stronger next season for the experience. Be thankful you are not in Widnes' position, as I think they are really going to struggle this year. Good luck against Leeds, I'll cheer for anyone against them!!

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:56 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2789
Cokey wrote:
Yes,our kicking game was poor. We will put that right next week.On the last tackle you need to choose the right option,we chose the wrong decision too often. I don't think keeping hold of it on the last tackle is the answer either.Maybe a grubber kick inside the 10m, or further away, do an up n under, but make sure it's not too near the try line,or alternatively,kick it into touch and grab a breather if necessary.


Thats my point Cokey,if theres nothing on,on the last in the 20/30m then just keep hold.Kick and hope becomes costly.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:16 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11065
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
They went for goal to ensure that Leigh had to score 4 times, which was pretty much out of reach,Irrespective of going 70 meters to score again.

Derek, Harpo Marx talks more sense than thee :lol: :lol: Leyth to finish in the Top 8 :wink: Frank Blackburn hair will grow back before that.Charlie knows.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:42 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 867
atomic wrote:
Thats my point Cokey,if theres nothing on,on the last in the 20/30m then just keep hold.Kick and hope becomes costly.


If you're in the 20/30 you want to either score or force a drop out , we kicked poorly and didn't chase well enough , at least 3 times we let them off the hook in the 1 st 20 minutes
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:44 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9140
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Brian Wood wrote:
Our kicking game was poor early on which meant we turned over too much ball which led to a nightmare twenty minutes in the first half. We need to be able to prevent those situations developing. I'm surprised nobody has suggested we were hard done to in the second half: two of Cas's tries should have been disallowed and we could easily have had another. Would have given us a bit more respectability. I thought a number of individuals did well but can't help thinking we could have done with a couple more trial games. Forty minutes pre-season against super League opposition is surely not enough.



I agree with you there Brian. A good few of our Championship winning team seemed to struggle to get used to the pace and intensity that a good SL team plays at. It could take another two or three games before they can adapt to those levels.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:02 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2789
The adapting needs to be played out at home.Hence team selection for Cas.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:07 pm
hezza1969

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 30
I think some supporters are over optimistic thinking you are a shoe in for top 8 and some too pessimistic after one game against a very good Castleford side. It should be noted that you had a lot of players making their debut against a team that has had a core group of players together for a few seasons. I do think you have a horrible start of games and like many struggle to see where you will pick up points in these games. Who you peed off to get the start you have I do not know. Compounding this run of games is the amount of new players you have brought in, I reckon we will not see the real Leigh until round 8-10 at which point a shot at the top 8 may be beyond you. I am not saying this side will not be good enough to get a top 8 spot but possibly could be too far away points wise. I would say that if you do end up in the middle 8's then injuries permitting I would expect you to navigate it comfortably.
