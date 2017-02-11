Cokey wrote: They went for goal to ensure that Leigh had to score 4 times, which was pretty much out of reach,Irrespective of going 70 meters to score again.

Correct Cokey. It made it a 4 score game, no other reason. If anyone thinks that Gale was saying 'we'll take these 2 because we know we'll go 70 metres and score from the restart' then they need to give their head a shake! The thinking would have been 'take the 2, make it a 4 score game, complete our next set and go into the sheds 4 scores up'. I think a select few of your own fans are being a little harsh. If I was a Leigh supporter I would be taking more positives than negatives from the game. Hock looked strong, Hanson his usual solid self, Stewart has a lot more in him when the team gels more, halfbacks that are prepared to move the ball about, Higson ran the ball back strong (but looked like he struggled with the mentality side of standing behind his own sticks more than he's used to) and Higham still to come back in to give more direction around the ruck. This season is a learning curve and Jukes will learn more every week. I am 99.9% certain that you will retain SL status and be a lot stronger next season for the experience. Be thankful you are not in Widnes' position, as I think they are really going to struggle this year. Good luck against Leeds, I'll cheer for anyone against them!!