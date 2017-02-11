Brilliant to see the Leigh shirt back in Super League. No reason to be negative whatsoever. 1 goal for the season, stop in Super League and Derek will make that happen. I'm sure the boys are already targeting and speaking with new players so survival is achieved. 12 years since they were last in Super League the lads did us proud - I think you would be nervous and a bit too try-hard with that pressure. Give them time to learn and grow as the season progresses and enjoy the ride as you watch that growth. Looking at the Leeds game last year and the Cas game last night, it's clear that Super League teams know how to niggle without getting penalised.



Gaz Hock was superb as always leading from the front and with ball in hand and some possession, Leigh can score points, absolutely no doubt. Think we missed Fui (absorbing 4 tacklers each drive) and personally I'd liked to have retained Lee Smith for the experience he showed last year - maybe there was more than disclosed on that one. The jury is out on Hampshire, seems a bit frenetic.



I think we can do Leeds next week. Stay positive and remember, if they can successfully learn to be runner-up last night, they can learn to win next week.