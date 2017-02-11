WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody on line for the game

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:04 am
Brian Wood
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 07, 2009 4:08 pm
Posts: 106
Our kicking game was poor early on which meant we turned over too much ball which led to a nightmare twenty minutes in the first half. We need to be able to prevent those situations developing. I'm surprised nobody has suggested we were hard done to in the second half: two of Cas's tries should have been disallowed and we could easily have had another. Would have given us a bit more respectability. I thought a number of individuals did well but can't help thinking we could have done with a couple more trial games. Forty minutes pre-season against super League opposition is surely not enough.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:48 pm
Deeeekos
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 109
I agree with Hock going well, also Stewart. Riddy was smothered and Pelissier seemed a little lost and ineffective and then with about 15 mins to go something seemed to switch on in his head.

Maybe I should feel a little deflated but it was a good match, we weren't horrible and it was a great atmosphere. ~8,500, good chats with many Cas fans around the ground all night and the realisation that I'm going to need triple socks for some of these late night summer rugby fixtures.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:59 pm
Centurino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 58
Brilliant to see the Leigh shirt back in Super League. No reason to be negative whatsoever. 1 goal for the season, stop in Super League and Derek will make that happen. I'm sure the boys are already targeting and speaking with new players so survival is achieved. 12 years since they were last in Super League the lads did us proud - I think you would be nervous and a bit too try-hard with that pressure. Give them time to learn and grow as the season progresses and enjoy the ride as you watch that growth. Looking at the Leeds game last year and the Cas game last night, it's clear that Super League teams know how to niggle without getting penalised.

Gaz Hock was superb as always leading from the front and with ball in hand and some possession, Leigh can score points, absolutely no doubt. Think we missed Fui (absorbing 4 tacklers each drive) and personally I'd liked to have retained Lee Smith for the experience he showed last year - maybe there was more than disclosed on that one. The jury is out on Hampshire, seems a bit frenetic.

I think we can do Leeds next week. Stay positive and remember, if they can successfully learn to be runner-up last night, they can learn to win next week.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:30 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4928
Location: lowton
i didn't think hock was on form last night and maybe someone can tell me can pellisier speak english as it's vital he as communication with others in that position my mom was drink water . great turnout from the leigh fans
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:38 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2022
Location: LEYTH
:shock:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
