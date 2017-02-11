Gareth Hock had his best game in a Leigh jumper, and Danny Tickle gave his all, some good touches by Drinkwater and AJ had a gud un, not enough from the other guy's to mention in despatches.



Vea, would be better suited to Championship rugby he offers very little in attack or defence, and I am sure some others don't need reminding that they will have to step up their contribution, Mr Dukes has a squad, let's hope he experiments with it.



All that said, we can take some positives in that we did not roll over and die when we could easily have been on the end of an embarrassing scoreline, there are some different opinions on this thread has to how Cas will fair this season, for me, they will be the team to beat in all comps, they bombed a certain couple of tries, but the speed they throw the ball about and the lines they run are superb everyball carrier has options inside and out to pass to, and with Gale calling the shots the best playmaker. Cas will beat some teams with a higher score and a bigger margin than they beat Leigh.