caslad75 wrote:

Hope you had a safe journey back guys and enjoyed the atmosphere at our place tonight, you did your club proud with the following you brought over. Don't be disheartened and keep your chins up. It was only the first game of a long season and you will get better as you get up to speed with the demands of Super League. I think one of the main things for some of your players left from the last couple of years needs to be developing a different mentality. Some are used to winning convincingly every week, but getting used to not being in that position will take a different mindset. Good luck for the rest of the season, look forward to seeing you at LSV later in the year.