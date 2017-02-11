TrinityIHC wrote:
Not to rain on your parade at all but I think that's incredibly optimistic. On paper and based on tonight I can't see you finishing higher than 10th at the absolute most.
Still welcome back and best of luck to you!
I predicted we will finish in the top 8 and stand by it. And of course,you like some others are going off tonight's game only. Just for the record,if we put in a sterling performance next week and win,it'll be a different tune.