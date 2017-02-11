WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:46 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Not to rain on your parade at all but I think that's incredibly optimistic. On paper and based on tonight I can't see you finishing higher than 10th at the absolute most.

Still welcome back and best of luck to you!



I predicted we will finish in the top 8 and stand by it. And of course,you like some others are going off tonight's game only. Just for the record,if we put in a sterling performance next week and win,it'll be a different tune.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:47 am
atomic wrote:
I think AJ,with his second row runs caught Cas out on the penalty count a few times.Hock did well,many did not.



Well said Atomic.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:57 am
Budgiezilla wrote:
So, what would have been your verdict when we were leading Huddersdfield Giants 42-10 at half time (last season) ...Grand Final Winners ???
It was only the 1st game of the season...you patronising sod !


Haha not trying to be patronising!

Just think you need to be realistic and acknowledge that building up momentum in a league where arguably every other side has got a better squad is gonna be difficult. Also the other sides that you are competing for places with are more settled squads.

If I were a Leigh fan, Middle 8's and avoiding MPG would be a successful season to build on from next year.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:07 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Haha not trying to be patronising!

Just think you need to be realistic and acknowledge that building up momentum in a league where arguably every other side has got a better squad is gonna be difficult. Also the other sides that you are competing for places with are more settled squads.

If I were a Leigh fan, Middle 8's and avoiding MPG would be a successful season to build on from next year.


I actually think Leigh,scrapped the score board second half and built for Leeds..Lets see how you go with Hull first and then come back to this..
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:25 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Haha not trying to be patronising!

Just think you need to be realistic and acknowledge that building up momentum in a league where arguably every other side has got a better squad is gonna be difficult. Also the other sides that you are competing for places with are more settled squads.

If I were a Leigh fan, Middle 8's and avoiding MPG would be a successful season to build on from next year.


Sorry...give my regards to Wildthing, I owe him a pint !! :D
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:31 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Haha not trying to be patronising!

Just think you need to be realistic and acknowledge that building up momentum in a league where arguably every other side has got a better squad is gonna be difficult. Also the other sides that you are competing for places with are more settled squads.

If I were a Leigh fan, Middle 8's and avoiding MPG would be a successful season to build on from next year.

I'll take that
Aything from the hardest start you could have got in the first 5 games especially as our records v Cas, Leeds, Wigan and Wire aint great will be a bonus imho.
Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:39 am
At times looked like a team that had hardly played a game since last season.
Hard to judge individuals on 1 tough away game but there are lots of lessons to learn from sloppy play with some of the tackling particularly poor and also our go forward lacked cohesion.
That said finished on a front foot so take that and build on for what will be an incredibly tough game next week.
Off the field, great to see a solid vocal backing for the full 80.
