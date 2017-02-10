Firstly welcome back to super league,great following tonight and some good knowledgable supporters at the railway end. The game was scrappy but hey it's week 1 nothing won or lost in the bigger picture. You will get better has the season goes on and quickly get to the pace of the league. Stick with the team there will be some ups and downs and it might take a few years but your club has everything needed to be successful apart from a youth structure which will come I'm sure.



Has for Cas job done without breaking any pots,a bit scrappy and it never really flowed but we are a team that finds scoring easy.ill look forward to our return at the sports village between now and then good luck.