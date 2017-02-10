WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody on line for the game

Re: Anybody on line for the game

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:09 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2646
Location: Vancouver, Canada
propforward 2338 wrote:
we need to go up in a straight line the centres come charging out of the line leaving huge spaces out wide.Even last season teams who got ball wide against us caused us trouble

Spot on. And a review of the game with the players will give them the perfect example of how it should be done.
Cas showed us exactly how to defend that way. Players stayed in place. The defence slid well and the inside players completed any tackles that needed to be made inside if the ball didn't go all the way out wide.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:32 pm
Markypants
Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 164
A video session on monday should teach them a few things that can't be learned in lanzarote and on the training field . The only way these guys are gonna learn is by playing at super league level . Dollars to donuts that not many teams will put that score line up against leigh this season. Alot will be learned from tonight from all the players and staff . Cas where good tonight and I wish them well this season , they are a good team . I think the next weeks are gonna be tough for us, but we can play better rugby that's a fact .

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:46 pm
Paul_Lyon
Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1383
I'm not discouraged by tonight's game at all. It will take time to adjust. We will learn. They're not bad players.
We can score tries.
Cas v good.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:26 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11063
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Agreed.Well said VL.

Cmon Derek, that was a poor performance, the comments about us getting into the Top 8,it won't happen,I keep hearing how Cas are certain Top 4 team, they are good, but not that good.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:31 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11063
Location: blackpool tower circus
Paul_Lyon wrote:
I'm not discouraged by tonight's game at all. It will take time to adjust. We will learn. They're not bad players.
We can score tries.
Cas v good.

I agree Paul,there are no bad players in the Squad, Vea is average, and Stewart was very quiet, we missed Higham,but we shouldn't start believing our own Hype, Cas are a good team but not top 4,I think Leeds will be very hard to beat next Friday.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:39 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2017
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
Cmon Derek, that was a poor performance, the comments about us getting into the Top 8,it won't happen,I keep hearing how Cas are certain Top 4 team, they are good, but not that good.


Ian, it's a long season,going off one game means nothing.If we believe we are not top 8 material,we might as well resign ourselves to the bottom 4 now. A win next week and i'll remind you that we are a top 8 team. :D
Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:46 pm
frank1
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 376
We won the second half.

Well nearly.
Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:51 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2017
Location: LEYTH
frank1 wrote:
We won the second half.



I think we lost 18-16 Frank. :thumb:
Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:59 pm
braytontiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005 4:25 pm
Posts: 2072
Location: living room
Firstly welcome back to super league,great following tonight and some good knowledgable supporters at the railway end. The game was scrappy but hey it's week 1 nothing won or lost in the bigger picture. You will get better has the season goes on and quickly get to the pace of the league. Stick with the team there will be some ups and downs and it might take a few years but your club has everything needed to be successful apart from a youth structure which will come I'm sure.

Has for Cas job done without breaking any pots,a bit scrappy and it never really flowed but we are a team that finds scoring easy.ill look forward to our return at the sports village between now and then good luck.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:03 am
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11063
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Ian, it's a long season,going off one game means nothing.If we believe we are not top 8 material,we might as well resign ourselves to the bottom 4 now. A win next week and i'll remind you that we are a top 8 team. :D

Derek I agree it's early days and one game means nowt, but iast night a few Leigh fans were writing Leeds off after the Saints games saying we have nowt to worry about.I will take 2 wins out of our first 6 games ,we will have to see what happens next week.Charlie knows.
