A video session on monday should teach them a few things that can't be learned in lanzarote and on the training field . The only way these guys are gonna learn is by playing at super league level . Dollars to donuts that not many teams will put that score line up against leigh this season. Alot will be learned from tonight from all the players and staff . Cas where good tonight and I wish them well this season , they are a good team . I think the next weeks are gonna be tough for us, but we can play better rugby that's a fact .