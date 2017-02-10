WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positive Marketing News

Positive Marketing News

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:01 pm
The Riddler
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 7:05 pm
Posts: 245
The club, perhaps quite rightly at times, attracts criticism for its perceived lack of marketing.

So some good news for a change.

It was a pleasant surprise to see a four page cover around the Crewe and Nantwich Guardian when it dropped through the letterbox a short while ago with striking, full-page, colour photographs on both the front and back pages.

Re: Positive Marketing News

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:51 pm
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 133
Location: Dubai
Will have to take a look this week.

Re: Positive Marketing News

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:17 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3380
Location: Road Rage / Catatonia
I think that is a very good move. I would guess they probably get some sort of preferential rate as it's the Guardian, and the area selected is clever - no major rl teams in the area but close enough to Warry to attract interested potential supporters.

Well done Wire.

Re: Positive Marketing News

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:27 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2731
Location: Stuck in 1982
Crewe station was certainly busy as a departure point to 'that there' London on Challenge Cup Final day, all be it train ticket prices were significantly cheaper than from Warrington and Manchester.

A good area to target

Re: Positive Marketing News

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:17 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1180
Crewe Wolves RLFC entered the Rugby League (summer) Conference in 1999 but by 2008 ended up in Lymm.

So as far a positive marketing, it might be a bit mistimed.

Re: Positive Marketing News

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:19 am
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 270
Location: Manchester
I live in Chorlton and I'm from Timperley and have lived in Wythenshawe, and Salford do not get themselves out there in these areas. Wire could easily get some fans from round South Manchester and South Trafford. Especially the Altrincham area which has a 'WA' postcode. Huge untapped area for RL this part of the world.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Positive Marketing News

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:09 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2731
Location: Stuck in 1982
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
I live in Chorlton and I'm from Timperley and have lived in Wythenshawe, and Salford do not get themselves out there in these areas. Wire could easily get some fans from round South Manchester and South Trafford. Especially the Altrincham area which has a 'WA' postcode. Huge untapped area for RL this part of the world.


A good shout and as far as 'north' Trafford is concerned Partington, Carrington and Flixton aren't out of our reach either as they link back quite nicely to Lymm

