The club, perhaps quite rightly at times, attracts criticism for its perceived lack of marketing.
So some good news for a change.
It was a pleasant surprise to see a four page cover around the Crewe and Nantwich Guardian when it dropped through the letterbox a short while ago with striking, full-page, colour photographs on both the front and back pages.
