SirStan wrote:
Just seen the tries, Greenwood wants a kick up the booty for his attempt on Sammut at the start of the 2nd half.
Sheens has lots to work on.
He'll be embarrassed by that, I'm sure. He was quiet last week, and was limping for a while - I wonder if he was fully fit today. On his day he's one of our best forwards, but if he's not right we do have other options now.
At the other end of the scale, credit to Quinlan for preventing a try from one of London's props with a one on one tackle.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Well you've had you're toughest away game for the season ( unless you draw an SL team in the CC!) , turned out in great numbers again. Really thought you'd stuff us in the 2nd half, pleased to have been proven wrong- was an entertaining afternoon. Hope all got home ok, see you at CP for OUR toughest away game!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!
Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
