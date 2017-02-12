WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - That London

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:01 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Why oh why does it always take us to concede a try before we wake up!. By the sounds of it. There might of been some paint stripping in the sheds after the match.

Re: That London

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:09 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Sheffield currently doing us a massive favour...
Re: That London

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:20 pm
SirStan User avatar
Just seen the tries, Greenwood wants a kick up the booty for his attempt on Sammut at the start of the 2nd half.

Sheens has lots to work on.

Re: That London

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:55 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
SirStan wrote:
Just seen the tries, Greenwood wants a kick up the booty for his attempt on Sammut at the start of the 2nd half.

Sheens has lots to work on.


He'll be embarrassed by that, I'm sure. He was quiet last week, and was limping for a while - I wonder if he was fully fit today. On his day he's one of our best forwards, but if he's not right we do have other options now.

At the other end of the scale, credit to Quinlan for preventing a try from one of London's props with a one on one tackle.
Re: That London

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:56 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Well you've had you're toughest away game for the season ( unless you draw an SL team in the CC!) , turned out in great numbers again. Really thought you'd stuff us in the 2nd half, pleased to have been proven wrong- was an entertaining afternoon.
Hope all got home ok, see you at CP for OUR toughest away game!
Re: That London

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:09 pm
SirStan wrote:
Just seen the tries, Greenwood wants a kick up the booty for his attempt on Sammut at the start of the 2nd half.

Sheens has lots to work on.

I've just seen it, Stan. Makes some of Dixon's efforts whilst in a Rovers shirt look positively text book.

On the Dumberside commentary, it sounded like Greenwood's performance today set the benchmark for a poor display. It sounded like he was a penalty machine too.

I reckon he'll play next week, but he's one more bad performance from being dropped imo.
