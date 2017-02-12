WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - That London

Re: That London

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:11 pm
The morons texting Humberside slagging the team for not slaughtering every team they play in this division are showing a lack of respect for the opposition, that hopefully the players don't buy into, because if they do we're in trouble.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:13 pm
The morons texting Humberside slagging the team for not slaughtering every team they play in this division are showing a lack of respect for the opposition, that hopefully the players don't buy into, because if they do we're in trouble.

That's what I was thinking I was just glad with a win
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:14 pm
Is there some sort of ogre stood next the Blunderside commentary team?


Think it's the same guy who spent the whole game last year screaming about "Northern Monkey's"

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:17 pm
Think it's the same guy who spent the whole game last year screaming about "Northern Monkey's"

Yeah, right up to the point when his dentures flew out!

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:21 pm
Yeah, right up to the point when his dentures flew out!


That was radio gold, pity it wasn't picked up by any of the stadium cameras

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:34 pm
The morons texting Humberside slagging the team for not slaughtering every team they play in this division are showing a lack of respect for the opposition, that hopefully the players don't buy into, because if they do we're in trouble.


Problem with some of those people is, the closest many of them have been to playing a game of rugby league is on a Subbuteo table.
The reality is this league is not as easy as some seem to think, especially given the quality that does exist within the championship. Plus, Rovers been favourites to win the league means that every other team will up their game on the day hoping to get Rovers scalp.
Having said that, Rovers have to start to get a grip on their discipline which will continue to let them down and cost points regardless of what league they are in.
Sheens certainly didn't sound too impressed in a radio interview after the game, I wouldn't have minded been a fly on the wall in the Rovers dressing room afterwards.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:55 pm
Same problem as last season, Rovers unable to dominate the oppositions pack.

Tim Sheens has his work cut out with Rovers back row, which seems to be off the pace, the same as last week, but who has he in reserve? Blair and Greenwood are way off the pace and Donno slumped back to his 5/10 average. The only player who deserves credit is Lawler, who needs to start games IMO.

At the end of the day, a win is a win, and to win playing well below par is said to be the mark of a good team. Play like we are doing next week and Rochdale will be 3 from 3.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:57 pm
Tim Sheens will have certain standards that he expects his teams to play at, if they don't it's very refreshing to hear his disappointment instead of excuses.
We have to remember that in the championship there are lots of experienced players who know how to slow the game down to meet their teams requirements.
Also what the referees at this level will and won't allow to go unpunished. We have a lot to learn, not just the opposition.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:01 pm
Looking forward to watching it on HKRTV.

A win is still a win, and it'll be interesting to see what we need to work on too. The bench looked light today. Clarkson was very good last week, but is fairly new to prop as well.

At least we've got some options for rotation, as we entertain the table-toppers next time out.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:10 pm
I'm assuming Kavanagh's fitness is still off the pace because he's got some size and would be in my 17. It was a funny bench selection from Sheens today but I'm guessing he went with a mobile bench to suit the plastic pitch. Rovers weren't great, and it was an ugly win, but I'd take that any day over a last minute defeat.
