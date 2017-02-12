Dudley wrote: The morons texting Humberside slagging the team for not slaughtering every team they play in this division are showing a lack of respect for the opposition, that hopefully the players don't buy into, because if they do we're in trouble.

Problem with some of those people is, the closest many of them have been to playing a game of rugby league is on a Subbuteo table.The reality is this league is not as easy as some seem to think, especially given the quality that does exist within the championship. Plus, Rovers been favourites to win the league means that every other team will up their game on the day hoping to get Rovers scalp.Having said that, Rovers have to start to get a grip on their discipline which will continue to let them down and cost points regardless of what league they are in.Sheens certainly didn't sound too impressed in a radio interview after the game, I wouldn't have minded been a fly on the wall in the Rovers dressing room afterwards.