Same problem as last season, Rovers unable to dominate the oppositions pack.
Tim Sheens has his work cut out with Rovers back row, which seems to be off the pace, the same as last week, but who has he in reserve? Blair and Greenwood are way off the pace and Donno slumped back to his 5/10 average. The only player who deserves credit is Lawler, who needs to start games IMO.
At the end of the day, a win is a win, and to win playing well below par is said to be the mark of a good team. Play like we are doing next week and Rochdale will be 3 from 3.