WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - That London

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR That London

 
Post a reply

That London

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:26 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8330
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Anyone heading down this weekend? Alas Stans flock must pass this weeekend so it's the joys of Radio Dumberside for me.

Re: That London

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:56 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 365
Having to work so it's gwillym and Humberside for me. Enjoyed my London games in past but this is a real test in our season and coming early could be a good or a bad thing?respect to those who go but I have become boring and realised the bills must be paid

Re: That London

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:04 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8330
Location: 2017 City of Culture
This is 1 of the 2 toughest fixtures we will face, along with the French trip on Easter Monday.

I'd take. 1 point win right now.

Off topic, I'm just watching 8/10 Cats, serously funny.

Re: That London

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:14 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 365
Duran Duran documentary for me Mrs craig hkr is vexed on red wine and strong bow me on Czech pilsner and gin slings.may get a repeat set in opposition 20 if play cards right

Re: That London

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:46 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 365
Took the 2

Re: That London

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:50 am
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 41
Looking forward to the game, the weekends been booked yonks.

Should be a good game. London have a decent pack and a massive half back (with a weird name) and their coach Henderson is a wily one.

The 3G pitch is a concern and the forecast of wintry showers but I am sill expecting a win by Rovers. If there was ever a time to set a marker then it is this game IMO.

Re: That London

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:11 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1965
Location: North London
Paul_HKR wrote:
London have a decent pack and a massive half back (with a weird name) and their coach Henderson is a wily one.


Do you mean Api Pewhairangi?
If so he is at the final stages of recovering from a long term injury so won't be involved Sunday.

Re: That London

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:11 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 61
Location: East Hull
craig hkr wrote:
Duran Duran documentary for me Mrs craig hkr is vexed on red wine and strong bow me on Czech pilsner and gin slings.may get a repeat set in opposition 20 if play cards right


I hope you abuse the Sharks fans like you did the last time you had a skin full. I was laughing for ages with the hatred that came out!!!
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Re: That London

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:45 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 365
Thankyou tends to be Wednesday Thursday when the ale gets supped not always wise to post whilst sloshed but the dislike is always simmering for our friends on walton street.im sure Il throw a wobbler again at some point

Re: That London

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:48 am
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 41
Jossy B wrote:
Do you mean Api Pewhairangi?
If so he is at the final stages of recovering from a long term injury so won't be involved Sunday.



Yes, that's him. Pity he's injured he is a very good play maker.

We are heading for the Village Inn to sample the real ales, I generally head for this pub when I go to Wembley.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alex Mc, GansonTheClown, Hasbag, Paul_HKR, roversmad, SirStan and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,7651,88175,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  