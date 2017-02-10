The Horses Mouth wrote: If so a two game ban with no egp is ridiculous, if it wasn't for Cunninghams outburst because Smith got injured it would never have been a ban.

The EGP is removed when a serious injury is caused. I think Cunningham's reaction was probably made in the heat of the aftermath of the injury and the fact he'd gambled his entire career on signing Smith. He's spent the whole off season working with Smith as the central pivot of the team only for it to be worthless.The disciplinary panel is independent of Saints and haven't got any reason to show bias towards Saints. From reading the review, it seems he was headed for a much longer ban were it not for his remorse and previous good record. To be fair to Cunningham also, he has been banging a drum about tackles where the tackler uses his weight collapsing on the ball carrier's legs to get the man down for about 2 years. It's not something he's just come up with to get a Manuokafoa banned.Having said that, I don't see this tackle as being an example of that, despite the injury caused. I agree it's quite harsh.