The tackle that Cunningham described as "disgusting" and also seems to be saying was premeditated that sadly injured Matty Smith looks like tackles we see pretty much every game.
It received a two game ban, plus the committee took away his EGP, it looks like there's going to be a lot of suspensions this year if this is the benchmark.
https://twitter.com/John_V_Sharpe/statu ... 8150965249
The pitch looks in a shocking state, with large divots all over the place again last night, maybe the iPitch is the way forward?
