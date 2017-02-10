As I said previously, RFL making judgements on the outcome (as per usual) if no injury then that doesn't even get mentioned.

Same thing happened in union recently. First it was Dylan Hartley when he was actualling swinging an arm as part of his tackle/attempt to dislodge the ball (well below shoulder height) and the player falls rapidly and thus contact to the head is made. 6 week ban. Last year a union player makes solid contact with ex Hull player Laurence Pearce right into the shoulder, the tackler has bent his back, Pearce stoops down somewhat also. Head snaps back due to force of tackle and Pearce has a brief moment of disneyland. Ref sends off tackler and also gets a ban. Pearce meanwhile gets up and doesn't make out, nor do his team mates that there is a problem with the tackle.

Penalising outcome as opposed to what actually happened.