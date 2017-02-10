The tackle that Cunningham described as "disgusting" and also seems to be saying was premeditated that sadly injured Matty Smith looks like tackles we see pretty much every game.It received a two game ban, plus the committee took away his EGP, it looks like there's going to be a lot of suspensions this year if this is the benchmark.The pitch looks in a shocking state, with large divots all over the place again last night, maybe the iPitch is the way forward?