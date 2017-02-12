|
|
Light snow but not settling
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:32 pm
|
|
bullocks wrote:
Light snow but not settling
Light? All looks white to me.
Except at night.
I'll get me coat...
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:50 pm
|
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Light? All looks white to me.
Except at night.
..a bit flakey FA
I'll get me coat...
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:53 pm
|
|
No one sit in my seat please.....all tickets being moved into stand
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:54 pm
|
|
rambull1967 wrote:
No one sit in my seat please.....all tickets being moved into stand
Suggesting terraces are closed??
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 2:00 pm
|
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Suggesting terraces are closed??
Been announced that terrace is closed for safety reasons, everyone goes into stand - no price supplements.
There must still be a doubt, frankly, about the game actually happening...
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 2:11 pm
|
|
Very heavy traffic on the way up to Odsal. No idea if it's due to the game or otherwise.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:06 pm
|
|
roger daly wrote:
The snows coming down a bit here now
Double header for me today, Bulls at 3 then straight to Wakefield for Sheffield against Toulouse at 5.30. Dane Chisholm starting at full back for Sheff today
Wouldn't have him at full back but must be a reason why hope it works for him but he's a 7 out and out for me
|
|