WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rochdale

 
Post a reply

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:30 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 88
Light snow but not settling

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:32 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27596
Location: MACS0647-JD
bullocks wrote:
Light snow but not settling



Light? All looks white to me.

Except at night.












I'll get me coat...
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:50 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 411
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Light? All looks white to me.

Except at night.
..a bit flakey FA :)











I'll get me coat...

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:53 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 194
No one sit in my seat please.....all tickets being moved into stand

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:54 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 286
Location: Depends whose asking
rambull1967 wrote:
No one sit in my seat please.....all tickets being moved into stand


Suggesting terraces are closed??
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, bullocks, colgre, colly226, Cookie, eddievan, HamsterChops, HiramC, kapow, Nothus, Old_Northern, PHILISAN, rambull1967, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tikkabull, weighman, woolly07, zapperbull and 343 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,8191,75675,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  