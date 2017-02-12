dddooommm wrote:



https://youtu.be/0KnTr2kd854 Interesting comments from Rochdale coach:

In a way he is right. They are part-time and we are full-time. It doesn't detract that no matter what a part-time team who has been together for a full pre-season (and most of last) and had a settled team for Game 1 will be miles ahead in terms of prep and ability than a full time side who have been together 3 weeks, no pre-season, 3 halfback combinations in 3 games and 4-5 lads who have only joined in the last week (2 in key positions). Oh and a team full of academy playersSo a win in my eyes would be a very very good achievement.