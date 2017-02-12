WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:06 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2727
Location: Shipley, Bradford
dddooommm wrote:
Interesting comments from Rochdale coach:

https://youtu.be/0KnTr2kd854


In a way he is right. They are part-time and we are full-time. It doesn't detract that no matter what a part-time team who has been together for a full pre-season (and most of last) and had a settled team for Game 1 will be miles ahead in terms of prep and ability than a full time side who have been together 3 weeks, no pre-season, 3 halfback combinations in 3 games and 4-5 lads who have only joined in the last week (2 in key positions). Oh and a team full of academy players :)

So a win in my eyes would be a very very good achievement.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:45 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9099
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
Any snow yet?

Just enough to lightly cover the car roof, maybe a couple of mm, but nothing seems to have settled on the ground around Tyersal, which is one of the higher bits around the edge of the city, though maybe not quite as high as Odsal. It's already back above freezing according to my weather clock.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:18 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2800
I'm up near Queensbury, just a very light covering. If it's not too bad here it should be ok at Odsal

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:46 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2727
Location: Shipley, Bradford
So onto the game then! I'd have to go with the same team as last week if I am honest. Even though I wanted Campbell to be our starting fullback this season Thomas did a good job last week and deserves to stay. I do think we will miss Caro and Keyes as I think both of these strengthen the team. But once again we are short on forwards. Even more so now that Walker has missed out on the squad.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:50 am
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 306
Location: South of Bratfud
Is the pitch likely to be frozen? Been wet lately and cold over night... No falling snow in Birkenshaw

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:52 am
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 25
Some guy on faceache saying theres a pitch inspection at 11.30 and not looking good.Also just noticed Gledhill has removed an earlier twitter post about wrapping up warm if going to game.Any truth in any of this

Re: Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:54 am
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 25
Game definitley ON.Confirmed on Bulls twitter feed just now
