I think the Rochdale hammering of Dewsbury was a good wake-up call for us. We're now going into tomorrow expecting a tough one, and hopefully 2V has done his homework on the opposition.

I've gone for a Bulls win because we have one thing that Rochdale dont - the Bulls fans cheering the players on - we can add that extra player if we give it plenty of vocal; we need to make it fortress Odsal again - we want to spur our players on; majority of them acknowledged the Bulls vocals at the HKR match.

Now we're back on home soil - Nice and loud - COYB