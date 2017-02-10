Wont be easy especially with Rochdale smashing Dewsbury last week, i agree with what some others have said along the lines of it doesn't matter who we catch, long as we catch them.



Didn't expect Rochdale to turn up and take Dewsbury apart caught a lot by surprise, hoping for a Bulls win but who knows.



If we turn up and keep creating chances like against Hull who are a much better team id have thought then anythings possible, a couple of quick scores might rock Rochdale and allows us a way to win, also depends what the conditions like, a physical game will get away from us need to keep a high tempo.