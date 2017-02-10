I'm one of the very few in the Predictions League who is tipping Rochdale



I did so with a heavy heart - but, really, putting aside blind optimism what possible reason is there to expect a Bulls win? Rochdale absolutely smashed Dewsbury last week, and will be brimming with confidence.



I know its a 'four pointer' for us, but it is for them. If they win, they'll be 16 points ahead of us already - a point which I am sure their coach is ramming home to them! We'd have to win 9 games more than them over the rest of the season to get above them!