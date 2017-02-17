On the subject of Fish and Chips in Hull, has anyone tried a Hull Pattie Butty.
The ones from the chippy over the road from the gates at East Park are to die for.
Me and Mrs EW always have one while were over there.
Had one at Dundee chippy near the KC just before Christmas, but not as good
