Dave K. wrote:
Again, just watched the penalties for the goals and all fair enough, your players made no effort to role away, not sure what Houghton could do, Wakey got one in the first half for the same thing.
Personally I want to see dummy halfs picking the ball up and trying to play instead of launching it at a prone player but has happened a few times in games already this season. Cheap tactic for me, if a player is lying on the floor and keeping still then play on. Houghton could have run with it or passed in anywhere instead of launching it at the Wakey players but like I say, its in the rules and got you the 2 points so can't grumble too much.
On Houghton, thought he was class today - how he's not made the England squad is a joke.