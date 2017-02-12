hull2524 wrote: tbf if a player is laid in a offside position then he should attempt to move away, in this case he didn't, on your penalty it was harsh, suppose we both see what we wont to see, if it had been a draw suppose nobody could have complained, good luck in the rest of your season

If the player attempts to move out of the way then the attacking player still just plays the ball at them or trips over and pretends there was interference. It's a lose lose situation, but playing the ball directly at a player who isn't affecting the game by being offside is against the spirit of the game. It was obviously the Hull game plan to play for penalties as soon as they got into the Wakey half as they raised their arms after every tackle trying to claim that something had happened. They played the officials much better than Wakey did, and Wakey need to learn from that and do it themselves if they want to progress