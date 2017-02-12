|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4402
Location: Outside your remit
|
Dave K. wrote:
Again, just watched the penalties for the goals and all fair enough, your players made no effort to role away, not sure what Houghton could do, Wakey got one in the first half for the same thing.
Personally I want to see dummy halfs picking the ball up and trying to play instead of launching it at a prone player but has happened a few times in games already this season. Cheap tactic for me, if a player is lying on the floor and keeping still then play on. Houghton could have run with it or passed in anywhere instead of launching it at the Wakey players but like I say, its in the rules and got you the 2 points so can't grumble too much.
On Houghton, thought he was class today - how he's not made the England squad is a joke.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:47 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 398
|
hull2524 wrote:
tbf if a player is laid in a offside position then he should attempt to move away, in this case he didn't, on your penalty it was harsh, suppose we both see what we wont to see, if it had been a draw suppose nobody could have complained, good luck in the rest of your season
If the player attempts to move out of the way then the attacking player still just plays the ball at them or trips over and pretends there was interference. It's a lose lose situation, but playing the ball directly at a player who isn't affecting the game by being offside is against the spirit of the game. It was obviously the Hull game plan to play for penalties as soon as they got into the Wakey half as they raised their arms after every tackle trying to claim that something had happened. They played the officials much better than Wakey did, and Wakey need to learn from that and do it themselves if they want to progress
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, alegend, bentleberry, Big lads mate, djcool, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, frank5613, got there, Horbury Cat, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JBURT82, jus@casvegas, kcfaithful, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, lifelongfan, LyndsayGill, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, MarioRugby, MC_Wildcat, miamivice, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Mr. Zucchini Head, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Smew, spegs, steadygetyerboots-on, stevie, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, Trinity1315, victarmeldrew, wakeytrin, Whatisup, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 514 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|