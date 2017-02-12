|
Quite happy with that, we pushed a quality side for 80 mins and could have nicked it.
Tom Johnstones tackling was superb especially in the 2nd half and the kid has a great rugby brain.
I also thought David Fifita was awesome and lifted the team during his spells, he's a great player to have.
All in all I saw enough to think we could have a decent season.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:02 pm
spegs
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Very unlucky there.
Yes two conned penalties cost us.
No they never
Would like to see the two tries we had chalked off too.
Can we have a look at your "try" at the same time
Losing England was a major loss. Hope he and Allgod back for next game.
Good team effort overall with Grix MoM for me
[b]Agar out[/b]
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:12 pm
Agree with all this and Fifita was MOM for me. Would add I thought the ref didn't have a good game but not an excuse and I always thought we would nick it and we went very close. Well done lads.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:19 pm
Yosemite Sam wrote:
We were the better side which is the sad thing....
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:21 pm
Thought all of them went well today and were a little unlucky not to win thought over the full 80 we were slightly the better side but the score said otherwise. As good a defensive stint as we have seen for sometime.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:24 pm
Turning point was the tackle on Ashurst that left him concussed. We were leading and Ashurst took a head shot and lost the ball. I thought it should have been a penalty but Campbell thought otherwise. Then Hull were awarded a penalty, ironically for a high shot and the field position led to their try.
I thought Campbell made a mistake there but otherwise had a good game.
Disappointed to lose but encouraged with the performance.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:25 pm
Couldn't make the game but listened on Yorkshire radio, and the Hull-centric commentary team were quite clear that the referee and TJ's had missed a high shot on Wood shortly before Huby gave away the one that led to the winning try.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:25 pm
I thought it was a 50/50, only one break each, with yours coming in the 79 min, both teams had pressure and good spells, ours when the likes of Ellis and Watts went off, whiles yours where you used your bench players. Could have gone either way and don't think either team could have been upset if it had.
Impressed with Arona, bet his stats are good and Johnston continues to impress apart from that silly pass.
