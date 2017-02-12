WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Hull

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity 19 for Hull

 
Post a reply

Re: 19 for Hull

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:31 am
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10552
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Back to the match. Cold, wet and a little windy. Not a day to throw the ball about. Let's see how good the forwards are as that's where it will be won today.
1/10

Re: 19 for Hull

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:44 am
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 360
The weather is a bit of a leveller, it's all about who controls the ball the best along with a good kicking game. Here's hoping .

Re: 19 for Hull

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:53 am
The Dreadnought User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2412
Location: Front row
Simply due to conditions today this would be my 17:

Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Finn
Williams
England
Sio
Huby
Ashurst
Kirmond
Arona

Wood
Fifita
Walker
Annakin

--------
Miller
Crowther (Be happy for him to be on bench a close call)

Think this team will play the conditions better
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: 19 for Hull

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:22 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25456
Location: Poodle Power!
The Dreadnought wrote:
Simply due to conditions today this would be my 17:

Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Finn
Williams
England
Sio
Huby
Ashurst
Kirmond
Arona

Wood
Fifita
Walker
Annakin

--------
Miller
Crowther (Be happy for him to be on bench a close call)

Think this team will play the conditions better


At last!!!

Miller is a total waste in these conditions IMHO he simply can't function at all. Don't get me wrong I love his off the cuff style of play but it's all ducking and diving stuff where as today they will be luck to just stand up.

Finn is made for this kind of game and Williams looks far more adaptable. Miller is a potent attacking player from April onwards IMHO and nothing wrong with that.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 19 for Hull

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:19 pm
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 37
poplar cats alive wrote:
The weather is a bit of a leveller, it's all about who controls the ball the best along with a good kicking game. Here's hoping .

Think your forwards are better, as much as I hate to say it, Wakefield by 8+

Re: 19 for Hull

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 2:14 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2521
Location: Back of the North stand
No crowther or Anakin in the 17. Team on twitter
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, djcool, Emley Cat, eric35, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Wilde 3 and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,8471,59375,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 0 6 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
0-6
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Sneyd penalty
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
0-6
OLDHAM  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
4-8
ROCHDALE  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
6-0
HALIFAX  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
0-2
SWINTON  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
6-6
HULL KR  
...Latest
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  