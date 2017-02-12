Simply due to conditions today this would be my 17:
Grix Johnstone Tupou Lyne BJB Finn Williams England Sio Huby Ashurst Kirmond Arona
Wood Fifita Walker Annakin
-------- Miller Crowther (Be happy for him to be on bench a close call)
Think this team will play the conditions better
At last!!!
Miller is a total waste in these conditions IMHO he simply can't function at all. Don't get me wrong I love his off the cuff style of play but it's all ducking and diving stuff where as today they will be luck to just stand up.
Finn is made for this kind of game and Williams looks far more adaptable. Miller is a potent attacking player from April onwards IMHO and nothing wrong with that.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.