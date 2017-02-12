Simply due to conditions today this would be my 17:
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Finn
Williams
England
Sio
Huby
Ashurst
Kirmond
Arona
Wood
Fifita
Walker
Annakin
--------
Miller
Crowther (Be happy for him to be on bench a close call)
Think this team will play the conditions better
