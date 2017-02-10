WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Hull

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:40 pm
Willzay wrote:
Well Hull are apparently a half back down which is good news for us as Kelly tore us apart at BV last year.


Kelly is playing isn't he?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:03 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Kelly is playing isn't he?

According to a few posters on your site Dave they've heard he's done his ACL in.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:07 pm
Fafita is in squad to play Swinton for dewsbury

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:09 pm
hazzard wrote:
Fafita is in squad to play Swinton for dewsbury


Odd... how can he be in 2 squads at once!?
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:16 pm
They might have fafita in there squad but we have fifita in ours haha

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:22 pm
    Shifty Cat wrote:
    According to a few posters on your site Dave they've heard he's done his ACL in.

    Arnt both Kelly and Ellis named in the Hull squad? They both destroy us each time we play them.

    Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:19 pm
    M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
      Arnt both Kelly and Ellis named in the Hull squad? They both destroy us each time we play them.
      rumours going around that Ellis has a back injury and Kelly has a knee injury. I wouldn't read too much into these rumours though, let's just see who gets picked on Sunday. The wakey 19 looks decent, hard to choose who wouldn't make the cut

      Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:20 pm
      M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
        Arnt both Kelly and Ellis named in the Hull squad? They both destroy us each time we play them.

        Yep, just what I read on their site with Kelly and Ellis has a bad back. Don't know if their injuries are true or not.

        Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:30 am
        I haven't seen it to be honest, probably jealous Rovers fans starting rumours, happened a few times last season with Sneyd.
